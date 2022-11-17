ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
