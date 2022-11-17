Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Ndamukong Suh's contract with Eagles will pay him $750K in 2022
The Eagles signed Ndamukong Suh on Thursday, and the veteran defensive tackle landed a similar deal to Linval Joseph’s. According to Field Yates, Suh will earn a base salary of $750,000 with the chance to earn $2.5 million in bonuses and incentives. Suh hasn’t played a game yet this...
Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired
Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Dallas leads the series 18-15 in games dating back to 1961. The Cowboys garnered that lead by winning four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. Funnily enough, the Vikings faced the same scenario with the Bills last week.
The Vikings One Reasonable Alternative at Kicker
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings rank 31st in the NFL per field goal conversion percentage and 31st in extra point conversion percentage through 10 weeks. In layperson’s terms, Minnesota is second-worst via each metric and has somehow stepped out of nine games most;y unscathed with an 8-1 record. But will...
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
Stunning video shows Buffalo Bills stadium buried in snow — as fans work to clear players' driveways so they can make it out after NFL moves game
The Buffalo Bills took to social media to show fans exactly why Sunday's game had to be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.
Purple Rumor Mill: The Kicker, Andrew Booth Time, Magic Number
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 19th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Private Girlfriend
Few NFL stars have been as successful on the field and off the field as Michael Strahan. The Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants was a dominant force on the field and he's since become a dominant force off of it, having success on television and in business.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team
Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
247Sports
Ndamukong Suh hunts championships as reason behind Philadelphia Eagles signing
The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week with the addition of Ndamukong Suh. The team also signed veteran Linval Joseph while waiting for rookie and former Georgia standout Jordan Davis to return from injury. Suh, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just two years ago, said the goal remained the same when signing with Philadelphia.
Former Vikings LB Won’t Get His Revenge Game in Week 11
Luckily for Minnesota, despite some scary names on the injury report early in the week, there are no real surprises on Sunday on the inactives. Here is the full list of Vikings inactives for Week 11:. OLB Luiji Vilain. IOL Chris Reed. OT Vederian Lowe. DL Esezi Otomewo. DL Dalvin...
Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle
While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
Lions Announce Huge Update On Rookie Wide Receiver Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are turning their season around. After a 1-6 start to the year, the Lions have now won three straight games, the latest being a 31-18 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Now, the team has gotten some more good news. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, whom the Lions ...
Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles added a pair of free agent defensive tackles last week, including Ndamukong Suh. Suh and Linval Joseph were added to help shore up Philadelphia's run defense, which has suffered recently with rookie Jordan Davis out with an injury. Heading into today's game against Indianapolis, it was expected that Joseph would play, but Suh's status was more undecided.
NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly
Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
Todd Bowles' son grabs 2 pick-sixes in HS playoff game on dad's birthday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles celebrated his birthday Friday, and his son gave him a gift to remember. Troy Bowles, a four-star recruit at Tampa’s Jesuit High School currently committed to Georgia (with offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, among others), put on a show Friday night in a region semifinal playoff game against Gaither High.
Yardbarker
Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh Have Dominant Debuts vs. Colts
INDIANAPOLIS - Much like they’ve destroyed NFL offenses over their 13-year careers, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh may have laid waste to a decades-old NFL trope, and that is the idea that the NFL is not a plug-and-play league. The Eagles plugged in and played both players for significant...
Vikings Week 13 Opponent May Bench Starting QB
The Minnesota Vikings can’t quite look ahead to Week 13 as the franchise must first deal with the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving. But after Thanksgiving, when Minnesota hosts the New York Jets, that AFC opponent’s offensive leadership may look a bit different. The Jets lost a heartbreaker...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0