Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired

Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Dallas leads the series 18-15 in games dating back to 1961. The Cowboys garnered that lead by winning four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. Funnily enough, the Vikings faced the same scenario with the Bills last week.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings One Reasonable Alternative at Kicker

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings rank 31st in the NFL per field goal conversion percentage and 31st in extra point conversion percentage through 10 weeks. In layperson’s terms, Minnesota is second-worst via each metric and has somehow stepped out of nine games most;y unscathed with an 8-1 record. But will...
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
CBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder

The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team

Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
247Sports

Ndamukong Suh hunts championships as reason behind Philadelphia Eagles signing

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week with the addition of Ndamukong Suh. The team also signed veteran Linval Joseph while waiting for rookie and former Georgia standout Jordan Davis to return from injury. Suh, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just two years ago, said the goal remained the same when signing with Philadelphia.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle

While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
The Spun

Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles added a pair of free agent defensive tackles last week, including Ndamukong Suh. Suh and Linval Joseph were added to help shore up Philadelphia's run defense, which has suffered recently with rookie Jordan Davis out with an injury. Heading into today's game against Indianapolis, it was expected that Joseph would play, but Suh's status was more undecided.
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
Yardbarker

Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh Have Dominant Debuts vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS - Much like they’ve destroyed NFL offenses over their 13-year careers, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh may have laid waste to a decades-old NFL trope, and that is the idea that the NFL is not a plug-and-play league. The Eagles plugged in and played both players for significant...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Week 13 Opponent May Bench Starting QB

The Minnesota Vikings can’t quite look ahead to Week 13 as the franchise must first deal with the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving. But after Thanksgiving, when Minnesota hosts the New York Jets, that AFC opponent’s offensive leadership may look a bit different. The Jets lost a heartbreaker...
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

