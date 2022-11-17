ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase

The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
MLB rumors: Surprise team emerges in Trea Turner chase

MLB rumors now link free agent Trea Turner to a surprising team — the Seattle Mariners. Trea Turner is one of this offseason’s biggest free agents. He is in a free agent class of shortstops with plenty of talent yet he seems to stand out more than the others thanks to how many different things he can do so well. MLB rumors about where he could land include many of the usual suspects we expect to spend big. What about those surprise clubs?
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes

While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Atlanta Braves rumor roundup: Dansby Swanson news and more

While the free-agent market remains quiet for the Atlanta Braves, the rumor mill remains in full motion. Here’s everything you missed from the weekend. The biggest looming decision for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos this offseason will be whether or not the Braves bring back Dansby Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick has blossomed into one of the best shortstops in the National League. Coming off a breakout season, Swanson now hits the free-agent market.
Kenley Jansen could have an unlikely new home with former rival

Former Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has received some interest from the San Francisco Giants in free agency. The Giants are expected to be big spenders in this year’s free-agent market, having already been linked to the likes of Aaron Judge. While Judge is the biggest offseason prize San Francisco could land, they also need to upgrade their bullpen.
Jacob deGrom’s asking price may be out of even Steve Cohen’s comfort zone

The New York Mets would love to bring back ace starter Jacob deGrom, but doing so would cost them a pretty penny. Can they afford him?. In theory, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball so, yes, New York can afford to bring back Jacob deGrom, regardless of the asking price. But, the issue in this case is more about how high Cohen is willing to go, rather than if he has the money stowed away somewhere.
Rafael Devers calls on Red Sox to bring back Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox have been in the hot seat all season for not extending Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers has made his stance very clear. Disappointing is a massive understatement to describe the 2022 Boston Red Sox. They didn’t start the season off well when they failed to secure Xander Bogaerts’ future in Boston and instead signed Trevor Story and toyed with the idea of moving Bogaerts to second base, and now Bogaerts is officially a free agent.
Braves Dansby Swanson strategy could come back to haunt them

The Atlanta Braves are being patient with Dansby Swanson, allowing his market to develop. Could they come to regret that strategy?. Dansby Swanson is one of the best shortstops available on the free-agent market, joining the likes of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. All four are expected to command large contracts, with Swanson coming off a career year, which resulted in his first All-Star appearance.
MLB rumors: New team challenges Cubs, Dodgers for Cody Bellinger

The Cody Bellinger chase is heating up after he was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Toronto Blue Jays could be a formidable suitor for Bellinger. Cody Bellinger isn’t the same player who won the 2019 NL MVP. In fact, he’s taken a significant step back since then. His production has taken a hit, primarily due to injuries but also a hitch in his swing. A change of scenery could do the former MVP some good.
Kodai Senga’s instagram hints at Dodgers connection

Free agent pitcher Kodai Senga has reportedly been targeted by a few different teams, but his Instagram hints he may have a connection with the Dodgers. Kodai Senga has been floating around southern California as he reportedly met with the San Diego Padres and has also caught the interest of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s caught the interest of a few other teams as well, but he recently posted a photo of a Dodgers mug to his Instagram story, hinting they may be on his radar too.
Carlos Correa power rankings: Twins surging, Braves fading

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa is hot on the market, and he’s likely to receive several offers. The Minnesota Twins are reportedly after him again. Carlos Correa just ended his 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins, and rumor has it that they want to keep him around a bit longer. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Twins are “definitely motivated to keep Correa.”
Who’s the real favorite to land Justin Verlander?

Many eyes are on free agent ace Justin Verlander, and it’s unknown where he may end up. However, there is a team that appears to be the most likely contender. Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is certainly a catch who’s gaining attention from many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace just earned his third Cy Young award and pitched an incredible regular season with the Astros, one of many reasons why so many teams are eyeing him.
AP NFL award voting changes could affect Patrick Mahomes’ chances

The Associated Press has announced significant changes to its NFL award voting system, where voters can now vote for multiple candidates instead of just one. In a press release on Friday, the Associated Press (AP) announced significant changes to its NFL awards voting system. These changes will affect numerous awards, including the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Coach of the Year. The updates also include its first and second All-Pro teams.
