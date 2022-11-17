ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

NBC Washington

Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County

Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Fire in Olney Late Sunday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for smoke coming from the second floor of a two story single-family home on Governors Way off of Cherry Valley Drive in Olney a little before 11:30pm on Sunday night. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, the...
OLNEY, MD
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Rockville Town Center

Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
WUSA9

Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville’s First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center to Open New “Luxury Treatment Center”

Eight-acre Montgomery Countycampus adds upscale facility for executives and professionals seeking treatment. The Valley residential treatment center, a privately owned and operated treatment center is breaking ground on a new 6400+sq ft treatment residence at 19120 Muncaster Road, Rockville, MD 20855. The Executive Program at The Valley will serve professionals that would otherwise have left the state to find the level of amenities and understanding of treatment needs. The new center sits on an additional 1.5 acres of land connected to the 8 acres currently home to The Valley treatment center. With the addition of the Executive Program, the campus will have a total of 28 beds. The Valley offers “evidence-based inpatient treatment programs that integrates addiction treatment, substance use treatment, mental health treatment, and behavioral healthcare in a comprehensive, person-centered, therapeutic method. The new program will build on these methods in a new, separated home on the campus.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
WSB Radio

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County

A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
GREENBELT, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property

Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
CLINTON, MD

