Eight-acre Montgomery Countycampus adds upscale facility for executives and professionals seeking treatment. The Valley residential treatment center, a privately owned and operated treatment center is breaking ground on a new 6400+sq ft treatment residence at 19120 Muncaster Road, Rockville, MD 20855. The Executive Program at The Valley will serve professionals that would otherwise have left the state to find the level of amenities and understanding of treatment needs. The new center sits on an additional 1.5 acres of land connected to the 8 acres currently home to The Valley treatment center. With the addition of the Executive Program, the campus will have a total of 28 beds. The Valley offers “evidence-based inpatient treatment programs that integrates addiction treatment, substance use treatment, mental health treatment, and behavioral healthcare in a comprehensive, person-centered, therapeutic method. The new program will build on these methods in a new, separated home on the campus.”

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO