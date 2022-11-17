ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

villages-news.com

Alabama man arrested after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip

An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
MIDLAND CITY, AL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son free on bond after latest arrest by drug strike team

A Villager’s son is free on bond after his latest arrest, this time by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team. Stephen Cefaratti, 57, who lives with his mother at 3205 Riverton Road in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested by UDEST officers in Marion County this past week on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released Saturday after posting $6,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square

An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness

The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest after traffic stop on U.S. 301

A window tint violation led to a driver’s arrest after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Marion County. George Clayton Pinkerton, 58, of Ocklawaha, was driving a Kia Forte on Thursday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A window tint meter confirmed the violation.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens

A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
ORLANDO, FL

