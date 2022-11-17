Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Wildwood man jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching young girl at racetrack
A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl in his camper at a racetrack. Tracy Weston Smith, 56, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery Friday night by Wildwood police. The little girl told her parents that Smith had invited her inside his camper which...
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after altercation with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
villages-news.com
Alabama man arrested after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip
An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
villages-news.com
Villager’s son free on bond after latest arrest by drug strike team
A Villager’s son is free on bond after his latest arrest, this time by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team. Stephen Cefaratti, 57, who lives with his mother at 3205 Riverton Road in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested by UDEST officers in Marion County this past week on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released Saturday after posting $6,000 bond.
villages-news.com
Defense attorney wants psychological evaluation of 75-year-old Villager
A defense attorney wants a psychological evaluation of a 75-year-old Villager who has been jailed without bond. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. She is being represented...
Chaos erupts at Gilt nightclub after fight breaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating after chaos erupted at Gilt nightclub late Saturday night. According to Orlando police, a fight broke around midnight out in front of the club on Bennett Road, near East Colonial Drive. Police said after the fight broke out, people started to panic and...
villages-news.com
Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
WESH
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
ocala-news.com
OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness
The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
One Man Shot And Killed In Plant City Overnight
PLANT CITY, Fla. – An overnight shooting in Plant City has left one man dead and police seeking answers. On Saturday, Plant City Police Department received a report of multiple shots heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. Units arrived on the scene at 1:38
Car crashes through fence, into Spring Hill home: HCSO
A car crashed through a fence and then into a Hernando County home on Monday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Florida Court Rejects Self-Defense In Shooting Death
A sharply divided appeals court Monday rejected an Alachua County man’s self-defense arguments after he fatally shot his fiancee’s 24-year-old son during an altercation in 2019. James Dwight Edwards contended that he was immune from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law. But
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
villages-news.com
Bicycle club calls for strict sentence for Villager who hit cyclists with her Mercedes
The largest bicycle club in The Villages is calling for a strict sentence for a Villager who hit two cyclists with her Mercedes. Marilyn Hamilton, 91, of the Village of Gilchrist is due back in Sumter County Court on Dec. 20 and her attorney has indicated Hamilton may be prepared to enter a plea. She could face sentencing at that time.
villages-news.com
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest after traffic stop on U.S. 301
A window tint violation led to a driver’s arrest after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Marion County. George Clayton Pinkerton, 58, of Ocklawaha, was driving a Kia Forte on Thursday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A window tint meter confirmed the violation.
click orlando
‘Thoughts about killing:’ Kissimmee boy, 17, fatally stabbed teen girl going to school, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who had been thinking about killing someone was arrested after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl leaving her Kissimmee apartment for school Thursday, police said. Anas Muhammad was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Paola Pagan, who was found Thursday...
villages-news.com
Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens
A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officials and state regulators confirmed they’re investigating a local funeral home after a family complained its owner was acting as a funeral director, despite not having a license. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers were called to the Celebrations of...
villages-news.com
Known drug offender on bicycle arrested with syringe loaded with methamphetamine
A known drug offender on a bicycle was arrested with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine. Randal Lee Billings, 34, of Lady Lake was riding a bicycle at about 4 p.m. Monday when he ran a stop sign at Old Dixie Highway and Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
