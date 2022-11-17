Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma football: BOOM! Three-Star DE Taylor Wein commits to the Sooners
Wow! Oklahoma football got their win against Oklahoma State in Bedlam, but more importantly, the Sooners are back on a roll in the recruiting game. Taylor Wein is the second of two commitments in as many days for the Sooners and the fast-rising senior brings the length and athleticism Oklahoma lost when Colton Vasek chose to de-commit and stay home in Austin. Wein is currently a three-star prospect though he will likely be a four-star by the end of the cycle. I asked Mike Farrell his thoughts on Wein, and while he felt Wein is a three-star prospect to him, he concurs that Wein who has gotten several power five offers the last two weeks will likely end up as a four-star before the cycle closes.
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma
Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
Notebook: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gains attention, Holmgren rehab update
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of yet another surprising season, outperforming expectations at this point in the year, and in large part that is thanks to max contract point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who has taken his game to a superstar level throughout these first 15 games. Gilgeous-Alexander...
What Knicks trading for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would mean for future
For the second time in eight days, the New York Knicks will be tasked with trying to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After the Oklahoma City Thunder scored 145 points last weekend at MSG, the Knicks will look to get revenge on the rebuilding squad. The Thunder suffered a tough blow during...
