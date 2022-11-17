Wow! Oklahoma football got their win against Oklahoma State in Bedlam, but more importantly, the Sooners are back on a roll in the recruiting game. Taylor Wein is the second of two commitments in as many days for the Sooners and the fast-rising senior brings the length and athleticism Oklahoma lost when Colton Vasek chose to de-commit and stay home in Austin. Wein is currently a three-star prospect though he will likely be a four-star by the end of the cycle. I asked Mike Farrell his thoughts on Wein, and while he felt Wein is a three-star prospect to him, he concurs that Wein who has gotten several power five offers the last two weeks will likely end up as a four-star before the cycle closes.

NORMAN, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO