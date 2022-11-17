Read full article on original website
Maine Veterans Project distributes Thanksgiving meals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving may only be one day of the year, but for many the planning begins weeks in advance. That’s true at the Maine Veterans Project, where they’ve been hard at work to ensure more Maine vets have a meal on the table for the holiday. On Monday all their preparations paid off as they distributed the food in Bangor.
My Maine Gardens: preparing pine cones for holiday decorating
We will continue to see sunny and dry weather through Thanksgiving. Cool and breezy today, with the chance for some flurries. Winds increase this afternoon through tonight. combined with lows temperatures wind chill values will be in the single digits to below zero. Sunny and dry today, temperatures reach the...
Maine high school students participate in mock crime scene
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - High school students from across the state are exploring possible careers in criminal justice or forensic science. The students were analyzing a mock crime scene at Thomas college. The students developed fingerprints, foot ware impressions and gathered fibers and hairs for evidence with the help of...
Maine man killed, woman injured in Virginia crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WABI) - A Maine man has died and a woman was injured after a crash Saturday morning in Virginia. Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer trying to merge onto the highway ran off the road and went through a guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes, hitting...
