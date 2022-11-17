Read full article on original website
Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase
The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Yardbarker
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros tendered contracts to eight of the nine eligible players prior to Friday evening's 7 p.m. CST deadline. The only player left on the outside looking in was right-handed pitcher Josh James. James has had his ups and downs with the club over the past few seasons. The...
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
3 players for Atlanta Braves to target this offseason
Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Braves are putting together another NL East dynasty. 2022 marked the fifth consecutive season that the Braves won the division, a streak reminiscent of their run in the 1990s and into the 2000s. The Braves brought home a World Series in that span as well, although they are hoping for more than the one title in this current run. They are certainly doing their part of make that happen, locking up their young core to long term extensions as soon as possible to keep the roster together.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Red Sox sound like they are diving deep into the starting pitcher free agent market
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Disaster strikes for Atlanta Falcons as Kyle Pitts is done for the season
Yesterday, following a low hit on Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, every early indication was positive. He was able to get up, walk to the sidelines, then jog off into the locker room. Then a report came out that the team believed Pitts had avoided major damage to his knee. Things were looking positive.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Ignacio Alvarez
The Atlanta Braves used their fifth-round pick on a late-rising first-year JUCO hitter out of California that has since drawn rave reviews with the glove and shown some promise with the bat during his 30-game showing as a pro. Ignacio Alvarez, who goes by. “Nacho,” is an infielder who split...
3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 11
These three NFL quarterbacks did themselves no favors with how they played in the Sunday slate of Week 11. Week 11 of the season started off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17, which saw quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers have solid games. Surely there would be some even better performances through the Sunday slate of games, right?
Rafael Devers calls on Red Sox to bring back Xander Bogaerts
The Boston Red Sox have been in the hot seat all season for not extending Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers has made his stance very clear. Disappointing is a massive understatement to describe the 2022 Boston Red Sox. They didn’t start the season off well when they failed to secure Xander Bogaerts’ future in Boston and instead signed Trevor Story and toyed with the idea of moving Bogaerts to second base, and now Bogaerts is officially a free agent.
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays Offseason Depends on Nimmo
The Toronto Blue Jays’ pursuit of Nimmo will dictate the direction for the remainder of their resources will be used this offseason. The baseball offseason is still very young, and it says here that Brandon Nimmo holds the keys to the Blue Jays offseason plans. By trading away Teoscar Hernandez the Blue Jays front office created a gaping hole in the Jays outfield. Whether you think that is Hernandez’s old right field position or feel George Springer is already penciled into that spot, thus opening up center field, there is no denying that the Jays only have two everyday outfielders right now in Springer and the torturously inconsistent Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
FanSided
