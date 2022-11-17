Read full article on original website
wesb.com
BRMC to Offer Thanksgiving Meals
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) plans to bring some holiday cheer to the patients who cannot be home with their families on November 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For those who will be patients at BRMC on Thanksgiving, the hospital will...
wesb.com
BRMC Gets $1.07M Grant
Bradford Regional Medical Center is getting over $1 Million from the State for renovations. State Representative Martin Causer and State Senator Cris Dush announced the $1.07 million grant from the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program over the weekend. Among the improvements to be funded by the grant are replacing the roof...
wesb.com
Women’s Giving Circle Gives Grants to 5 Area Non-Profits
The Women’s Giving Circle, a project of the McKean County Community Foundation, held its annual granting meeting on Wednesday, awarding $7,300 in grants to five area non-profit organizations. YWCA received a $2,000 grant for their housing and employment services program, CASA of McKean County was awarded $2,000 for recruitment...
wesb.com
Bradford Police & Fire Toy Drive Has Begun
The City of Bradford Police and Fire Departments are doing their yearly toy drive to assist local children aged 0 to 17 in the Bradford Area School District. They are accepting donations of new toys or financial contributions which can be brought to the City of Bradford Fire Department or you can fill out an online donation form whose link can be found here.
wesb.com
Olean Common Council Meeting
The Olean Common Council will be being tomorrow. The meeting will be held in the council chambers of the Olean Municipal building at 6 pm. You can find a link to the agenda minutes below.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’
Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
wrfalp.com
City Exploring Legal Options Following Fire at 1061 Allen Street
The cause of last week’s fire at 1061 Allen Street remains under investigation. The Jamestown Fire Department declared the fire out on Friday, November 18, two days after the massive blaze resulted in response by 13 local fire companies. Officials say there were no injuries in the fire. The...
wesb.com
Sheetz Again Offers Cheap Gas, But Not in Bradford
Sheetz is once again lowering its price for a particular grade of gasoline, but the Bradford store isn’t included. The convenience store is lowering the price of Unleaded 88 gas, which contains more ethanol than normal 87 octane unleaded, to $1.99. However, Unleaded 88 gas is not sold at either the Bradford or Port Allegany stores.
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm
Direct federal assistance is available to the listed counties and FEMA can provide emergency protective measures for the State.
wesb.com
Olean Police Seek 16-Year-Old Runaway
Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Aubrey Purdey has refused to come home since November 11th. Police believe she is in the Olean or Bradford area and is being helped by others to stay at large. Anyone with any information is...
wnynewsnow.com
11-Month-Old Overdoses On Fentanyl In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Cattaraugus County couple faces criminal charges after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office arrested 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner after deputies found the baby unconscious and unresponsive. Following two doses of Narcan, the...
Men caught taking the kitchen sink
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Brocton, New York men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a sink from a local diner. A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the village of Brocton at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. The deputy saw two men carrying a large double sink near Green Arch Diner on West Main Street. […]
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
wellsvillesun.com
Great House, great new price in Hornell NY
GREAT NEW PRICE! House in Hornell NY. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms with closets in each bedroom, and 1.5 bathrooms. The home has oak hardwood floors throughout, oak trim and solid oak interior doors, as well as nice hardwood built-in cabinets. The walk-in attic is large enough to be finished off to create extra livable space. All kitchen appliances stay.
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
Detectives seek help in identifying person struck by train
The Erie County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who was struck by a train in the Village of Farnham.
yourerie
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
wutv29.com
Wyoming County gets early blast of winter
Attica, N.Y. — By noon Friday, brothers Luke and Seth Conlin had already shoveled out their driveway four times. “I shoveled this morning at 5 a.m. and I went sledding, which didn’t quite work," Luke said. “I just fell into the snow”. “We don’t normally get this...
