It's Week 12 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are still well within the playoff hunt. In fact, they'd only miss out on a playoff berth via tiebreaker if the regular season ended today. Even with that being the case, there's a quarterback controversey with Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. After a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh told media that on Monday that he's not committing to Wilson as his starting QB for their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO