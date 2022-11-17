Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges
The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
Monday Night Football Best Bets for 49ers vs. Cardinals (Back Arizona to Make Monday in Mexico City More Fun)
Monday Night Football kicks off in a matter of hours from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray is out for the Cardinals today, along with receivers Hollywood Brown and tight end Zach Ertz, but DeAndre Hopkins will play, and should be a popular target for backup quarterback Colt McCoy who returns to the lineup this evening.
Do the Packers have any hope of making the playoffs entering Week 12?
So, you’re saying there’s a chance? Well, not really. The Green Bay Packers need a miracle to earn a wild-card berth this season. Six games remain for the Packers, and they likely need to win all of them even to have hope. Unfortunately, three of those games come...
Bears vs. Jets Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 12 (New York's Defense Will Seal the Deal Against Chicago)
It's Week 12 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are still well within the playoff hunt. In fact, they'd only miss out on a playoff berth via tiebreaker if the regular season ended today. Even with that being the case, there's a quarterback controversey with Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. After a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh told media that on Monday that he's not committing to Wilson as his starting QB for their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Devils top Oilers for 13th straight win, tying franchise record
The Devils defeated the Oilers 5-2 on Monday night for their 13th consecutive win, which tied a franchise record set in 2001.
What do Mario Cristobal comments mean for Josh Gattis future?
During his weekly appearance on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was asked by the eponymous host about the struggles of the Hurricanes’ offense and criticism of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Cristobal stated you don’t share those things in public and try to work them out privately.
