Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Officials respond to pedestrian-involved crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders responded to a pedestrian-involved crash Saturday, November 19. The crash reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive. EMS confirms one has been transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. This is a developing story. Check back for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DOTD remembers MAP employee who was stabbed to death

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday morning, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) deputies responded to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee being stabbed by a man after he pulled over to help someone on the side of the interstate. 66-year-old Darrell Guillory stopped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian sent to hospital after crash Saturday night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency officials responded to a crash Saturday night. Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services says that a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive. Officials say they responded to the call around 7 p.m. and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an afternoon house fire Sunday, November 20. The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Germantown Drive around 1:20 p.m. and was under control just before 2 p.m. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian

Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
SAINT AMANT, LA

