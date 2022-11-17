Read full article on original website
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
pix11.com
What to expect at the Celebrate Mexico Now Festival in NYC
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Celebrate Mexico Now Festival is a celebration of Mexican art and culture in New York City. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon joined New York Living on Monday from East Harlem with more on what the festival has to offer. Watch the video player for more on this story.
Is Empire Outlets open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Will New York City’s first outlet mall be open for business on one of the biggest shopping days of the year?. The answer is a resounding yes. Empire Outlets, located at 55 Richmond Terr. near the St. George Ferry Terminal, will welcome shoppers on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
pix11.com
PIX Panel: Key City Hall departures
PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan. How the NYPD protects NYC from threats made online. The...
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
Holiday train show returns to the New York Botanical Garden
One of New York's beloved traditions, the holiday train show at the New York Botanical Garden is back.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
‘White Mass’ celebrated for Staten Island’s medical community | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As tradition dictates, each year a White Mass is celebrated for the medical community — doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals — with the special offering named after the traditional white jackets worn by physicians and nurses. The sacred event is also associated...
These are the store hours for Target on Black Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the third straight year, Target has decided to keep its doors shuttered on Thanksgiving. This common theme applies across numerous businesses that have adopted this policy since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Target has three locations across Staten Island, one in Westerleigh, another in Charleston and...
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the 30s
There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according to the National Weather Service. NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the …. There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according...
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
pix11.com
Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community
MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of the agency about the threats, officials said. Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community. MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of...
‘Lightscape’ returns to Brooklyn Botanic Garden for second season
New York City-based artist Masha Tsimring’s "Light Like Water," a contemporary take on a holiday tree. This year’s show features new works and crowd favorites from last year’s premiere. [ more › ]
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
pix11.com
Food Bank for New York City makes heartfelt impact in more ways than just providing food to the community
This holiday season, you can actually help strengthen our community by helping fight hunger and food insecurity. It’s easy to make an impact by teaming up with Food Bank for New York City. Alex Lee visited their Community Kitchen and Pantry in west Harlem and found out why this...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Jersey City: To lock in reduced pandemic rents and be near Central Park
When monthly rents in New York City dipped during the pandemic, Shaun Rowan and husband Miguel Rowan longed to be near Central Park. They found what they were looking for—more room and private outdoor space—in South Harlem. Here’s their story. I was born in London and moved...
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
pix11.com
After frigid start to the week, temps gradually moderate in NY, NJ
The heavy jackets and winter hats were needed once again on Monday as temperatures continued to remain below normal. Central Park clocked in at 41 degrees, the eighth straight day in which afternoon highs were below normal. If that wasn’t cold enough for you, Monday morning’s low temperature was 27, the first time NYC has seen the 20s since March.
pix11.com
2 arrested after Twitter threats to 'shoot up a synagogue'
Social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to New York City's Jewish community, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. 2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’. Social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to New York City's Jewish community,...
