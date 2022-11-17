ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

What to expect at the Celebrate Mexico Now Festival in NYC

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Celebrate Mexico Now Festival is a celebration of Mexican art and culture in New York City. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon joined New York Living on Monday from East Harlem with more on what the festival has to offer. Watch the video player for more on this story.
pix11.com

PIX Panel: Key City Hall departures

PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan. How the NYPD protects NYC from threats made online. The...
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the 30s

There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according to the National Weather Service. NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the …. There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according...
pix11.com

Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community

MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of the agency about the threats, officials said. Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community. MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of...
retailleader.com

Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations

Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
pix11.com

After frigid start to the week, temps gradually moderate in NY, NJ

The heavy jackets and winter hats were needed once again on Monday as temperatures continued to remain below normal. Central Park clocked in at 41 degrees, the eighth straight day in which afternoon highs were below normal. If that wasn’t cold enough for you, Monday morning’s low temperature was 27, the first time NYC has seen the 20s since March.
pix11.com

2 arrested after Twitter threats to 'shoot up a synagogue'

Social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to New York City's Jewish community, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. 2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’. Social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to New York City's Jewish community,...
