UCF scored their most impressive win of the season at Tulane two weeks ago, but followed it up with an outright loss as three possession favorites against Navy at home. While the team still has a likely path to the AAC Championship game, it got far more difficult and the first step is to get a win at home against 1-10 USF who is onto a freshman quarterback and down several key contributors on both side of the ball.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO