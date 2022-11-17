ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 11

These three NFL quarterbacks did themselves no favors with how they played in the Sunday slate of Week 11. Week 11 of the season started off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17, which saw quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers have solid games. Surely there would be some even better performances through the Sunday slate of games, right?
FanSided

Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Ravens vs. Jaguars Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 12 (Jacksonville Primed to Pull Off Big Upset of Baltimore)

The Baltimore Ravens are one of four teams in the AFC sitting at 7-3 and vying for the top spot in the conference that's currently held by the Kansas City Chiefs at 8-2. They have a great chance to improve on that record in Week 12 when they fact the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be hoping for better results after their Week 11 BYE.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Monday Night Football Best Bets for 49ers vs. Cardinals (Back Arizona to Make Monday in Mexico City More Fun)

Monday Night Football kicks off in a matter of hours from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray is out for the Cardinals today, along with receivers Hollywood Brown and tight end Zach Ertz, but DeAndre Hopkins will play, and should be a popular target for backup quarterback Colt McCoy who returns to the lineup this evening.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

UCF vs. South Florida Prediction and Odds for College Football Week 13 (Knights Overwhelm Shorthanded Bulls)

UCF scored their most impressive win of the season at Tulane two weeks ago, but followed it up with an outright loss as three possession favorites against Navy at home. While the team still has a likely path to the AAC Championship game, it got far more difficult and the first step is to get a win at home against 1-10 USF who is onto a freshman quarterback and down several key contributors on both side of the ball.
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy