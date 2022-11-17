Read full article on original website
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WNEM
Midland announces winning snowplow names
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
WOOD
Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired
Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
wsgw.com
“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
WNEM
Bavarian Inn Lodge planning water park expansion
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is planning an $80 million expansion of its indoor water park. The project, which will add more than 20 new attractions including water slides, a wave pool, and an adult swim-up bar, is expected to break ground on Dec. 13.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Road Commission says “we’re doing the best we can do”
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather made for a slow-go on the roads in Saginaw County overnight, leaving some to question why they weren’t in better shape. TV5 met with Dennis Borchard, the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission to get answers. Borchard said, “You always...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
See photos as Muskegon faces DeWitt in D3 state semifinals
GREENVILLE, MI - Fans bundled up and embraced the snow to see Muskegon battle DeWitt at Greenville High school on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The two teams faced off for Division 3 state semifinals in 2019 and 2020, each claiming a winning title.
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Creative food displays for holiday parties are a family favorite and great way to up your dinner party hosting game. So many themes are possible between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Even big games and birthday themed events during the holidays can get a charcuterie food treatment. What is...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Hillary Scholten flipped several Republican-leaning areas blue in West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, most voters in Ada Township — a community with deep ties to the conservative DeVos and Van Andel families — supported Republican Peter Meijer over Democrat Hillary Scholten in West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race. This year, it was...
Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges
BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
