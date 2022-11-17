ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Midland announces winning snowplow names

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
MIDLAND, MI
WOOD

Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wsgw.com

“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022

The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Bavarian Inn Lodge planning water park expansion

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is planning an $80 million expansion of its indoor water park. The project, which will add more than 20 new attractions including water slides, a wave pool, and an adult swim-up bar, is expected to break ground on Dec. 13.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges

BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
BAY CITY, MI

