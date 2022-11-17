ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

European teams won't wear 'OneLove' World Cup armbands

England, Germany and five other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear rainbow-themed armbands in support of LGBTQ rights because of the threat of FIFA disciplinary action. But LGBTQ rights campaigners and fan groups on Monday accused FIFA of "bullying" teams into deciding not to wear the armbands.
Yardbarker

Reporter says she was victim of robbery while on-air at World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this fall continues to generate off-the-pitch headlines. According to Miriam Burrell of the Evening Standard and Ethan Sears of the New York Post, Argentinian television reporter Dominique Metzger from the Todo Noticias network explained that she believes someone opened her bag and took her wallet as she was dancing with fans for a segment filmed during the opening match of the World Cup on Sunday. She reportedly lost credit cards, money, and documents during the theft that wasn't caught on camera.
