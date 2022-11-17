ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: Mbappé and Messi step up on day three

Qatar’s controlling interests in football are not restricted to this World Cup, as the arrival of two major stars on the tournament stage will remind us. After all, Qatar Sports Investments owns Paris Saint-Germain, the club that feature Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in an all-star forward line.

