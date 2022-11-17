Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Downtown water main break fixed, valve repair continues
PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois American Water says the huge water main break that occurred Saturday night in downtown Peoria is now fixed. Officials say the work on the break was completed at Jefferson and Hamilton early Monday morning, though crews could be seen doing more work elsewhere downtown, closer to UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center.
1470 WMBD
Peoria fire apparatus being redeployed; chief says it’s a good thing
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters at a couple stations will have some different options in terms of equipment with the start of the new year. Chief Shawn Sollberger says two stations will have what are called “jump crews” — crews that can respond to the scene of a fire with either an engine company, or a truck, depending on need.
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Faulty equipment blamed for large Washington boil notice
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Residents in Washington can be hopeful that a boil water advisory will be lifted in time for traditional meal prep on Thanksgiving Day. A large portion of Washington is under a boil order after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. City...
1470 WMBD
Peoria County Courthouse closed as repairs continue on water main
PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. According to a release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the...
1470 WMBD
Update: Peoria County Courthouse and library closed after water main break
PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. According to a release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday’s homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman killed by gunfire in Peoria on Saturday has been identified as 50-year-old Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed to WMBD Monday afternoon. Quintero-Barrigo’s autopsy is still in progress. Harwood’s office has yet to release an official cause of death but...
1470 WMBD
Four-car accident injures one
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A big rush-hour accident on the East Peoria side of the Cedar Street bridge resulted in a traffic backup almost all the way to Creve Coeur. East Peoria Police say the crash happened just prior to 4:30 p.m. Monday, and involved four vehicles. The driver...
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire
LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
1470 WMBD
Luft will not run for Pekin mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – Pekin Mayor Mark Luft is hanging up his political hat. Luft — who lost his seat in the Illinois House in the June primary, and who lost his City Manager in a recent vote by the council to fire the man before his contract was up — tells 25 News he is not planning to seek re-election in April.
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
1470 WMBD
Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand
PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
1470 WMBD
ISU: No injuries in Friday cattle barn fires
LEXINGTON, Ill. –Illinois State University officials are announcing there were no injuries to people or animals in a massive blaze as ISU’s Farm in Lexington. Flames somehow sparked inside the sprawling cattle facility in the pre-dawn hours around 12:40 a.m. Friday, heavily damaging one of the structures on site.
wcbu.org
Woman dead in Peoria's 24th homicide of 2022
A woman is dead in the city's 24th homicide of this year. Peoria police responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 2800 block of W. Montana after a 911 caller reported a burglary in progress and shots fired. Officers on scene found an adult woman suffering...
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
Central Illinois Proud
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria breaks ground on new $3.5 million fire station
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria leaders gathered on a cold and windy Tuesday morning to break ground on a new fire station. The station will be the city’s fourth, and it will be the furthest north. It is being built on land donated by Illinois Central College, on Centennial Drive.
