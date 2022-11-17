Sonoma County’s Pedroncelli makes winemaking, marketing, tasting room staff changes

Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How a Napa business leader led the downtown’s transformation from sleepy to vibrant
Craig Smith never quit anything before, but when he decided on a whim to quit his job nearly three decades ago, he took a path that led him to oversee the transition of downtown Napa from a half-vacant, flood-prone location to a tourist draw with enough charm to draw the locals.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Balloons Above the Valley for sale
Bob Barbarick has piloted visitors and locals in his hot air balloons above Napa Valley since 1977. More than four decades later, he's ready for someone else to keep his business flying high. Barbarick is selling Balloons Above the Valley, along with the three properties it operates from. The price?...
Comments / 0