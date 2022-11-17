Read full article on original website
Barbara Sue (Brown) Johnigan, 83
Barbara Sue (Brown) Johnigan died on November 20, 2022, at her home in Joshua, Texas. She was born October 24, 1939, in Coleman, Texas, the only child of Chloe Marie Sewell Brown and James Daniel Brown. Barbara graduated from Talpa High School, class of 1957. Following graduation, she attended Howard...
DAR Commemorates Veterans Day with Cemetery Flags
The Captain William Buckner Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution observed Veterans Day by installing American flags at the Veterans Memorial in the Coleman Cemetery this past week. With the assistance of the local 4-H Club members, the DAR chapter members and friends also placed hundreds of smaller flags at each veteran's headstone.
Revolution Strings Coming Back to Coleman
REVOLUTION STRINGS is coming to Coleman Museum Gallery on Saturday, December 10th at 7:00pm at 400 W. College. Mark your calendar and make plans to come enjoy the great talent these young people have. Revolution Strings has become an annual event for Coleman with this being the fourth year of sharing great music by very talented young people. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Doors will open at 6:45 and concert begins at 7:00.
Thanksgiving Week Closings
Big O's - Closed from November 24 - 28th. (Thursday through Monday) Closed from Thursday 24th-Friday 25th.
Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
Angel Tree at Holiday Hill Needing "Santas"
Holiday Hill and the Allen Center still have angels left on their Christmas tree. They would love for people in our community to play Santa for one of their residents. Call Holiday Hill (325) 625-4157 or go by and pick up an 'angel' from the tree at 245 TX HWY 153, Coleman TX 76834.
PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 2 - Coleman Bluecats vs Crawford Pirates - Area Playoff Game 2022
WEATHERFORD — The Bluecats' 2022 Football Season came to an end Friday Night as they fell to #3 Crawford in the Area Finals by a score of 34-13. This is Photo Album # of 2 from the game. (Coleman Today Photos)
