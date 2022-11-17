ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Cambridge United hiccup didn’t deter Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard on World Cup journey

The League Two contingent at the World Cup is small. Understandably, too, given that even its leaders only stand 69th in the English pyramid. The fourth tier’s representatives are team-mates in their country’s colours: Swindon’s Jonny Williams and Chris Gunter, the first Welshman to win 100 caps, of AFC Wimbledon.But the division’s alumni stretch beyond the Wales dressing room, and not merely because of the loan spells Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Ben White spent there when they were relative unknowns. Few in Qatar will boast a more eclectic CV than Herve Renard, current manager of Saudi Arabia, formerly in...
The Independent

France vs Australia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight

France are without key forward Karim Benzema as they start their World Cup 2022 adventure, and indeed may be missing the Real Madrid striker throughout the entire tournament in Qatar.Thankfully for Didier Deschamps, he has a wealth of options to choose from: the likes of wingers Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele bring pace, veteran forward Olivier Giroud has a history of helping the national team out of tight situations and, of course Kylian Mbappe remains fit and firing.There remain question marks over les Bleus’ midfield, but against Australia they should still have far too much firepower to do anything...

