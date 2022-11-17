ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

European teams won't wear 'OneLove' World Cup armbands

England, Germany and five other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear rainbow-themed armbands in support of LGBTQ rights because of the threat of FIFA disciplinary action. But LGBTQ rights campaigners and fan groups on Monday accused FIFA of "bullying" teams into deciding not to wear the armbands.

