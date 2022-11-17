ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, NC
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Former sheriff Jody Greene wants $170,000 payout from county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, wants the county to pay him $170,000 for 2,400 hours of comp time, 184 banked holidays, and 11 administrative hours. However, under federal law, Greene is considered an ‘exempt employee.’ The county’s interim finance director Melanie...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24. Per their website, participants can sign up for a 5k or one-mile race around Wrightsville Beach. The event will support Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build homes in the community.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Three-vehicle accident on South College Road and Cascade Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident at South College Road and Cascade Road. No injuries have been confirmed. According to the Wilmington Police Department, there is only moderate damage. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, NC
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
WILMINGTON, NC

