WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WECT
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
WECT
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
WECT
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
State Highway Patrol shares safety tips for holiday travel, announces increase in presence. Families were lined up out the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards...
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene wants $170,000 payout from county
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, wants the county to pay him $170,000 for 2,400 hours of comp time, 184 banked holidays, and 11 administrative hours. However, under federal law, Greene is considered an ‘exempt employee.’ The county’s interim finance director Melanie...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard. Per the announcement, Willard is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. Willard was last seen at Planet Fun in...
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
WECT
Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24. Per their website, participants can sign up for a 5k or one-mile race around Wrightsville Beach. The event will support Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build homes in the community.
WECT
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
WECT
Three-vehicle accident on South College Road and Cascade Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident at South College Road and Cascade Road. No injuries have been confirmed. According to the Wilmington Police Department, there is only moderate damage. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become...
WECT
One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue. One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown. No fatalities have been confirmed. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
WECT
Smoke from controlled burn may be visible through Thursday in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A controlled burn is scheduled near 9020 Senca Drive in the Scotts Hill area on November 21. Residents might see falling ash or smoke during the burn, which is scheduled to be finished by Thursday, November 24. NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will...
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash
A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County […]
WECT
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WECT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
