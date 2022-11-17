Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Counterfeit Adderall reported in Pa., other states amid shortage
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A nationwide shortage of prescription mixed amphetamine salts, more commonly referred to by their name-brand version Adderall, is leading people to find other ways to get the drug. "There are a lot of illicit uses for Adderall, so that demand is there," said Executive Director and...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania nurse adopts and raises cancer patient’s son
(WHTM) — When abc27 first met Wesley Somers he was just eight years old, and he shared why he loves his mom Tricia so much. “Nice loving, and gentle, pretty much,” Wesley said. Wesley’s love stayed strong even though his time with his mom was running out. Somers,...
Class canceled at Conestoga Valley Middle School after online threat
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Conestoga Valley School District announced the cancellation of classes at the middle school today because of a threat of violence. The East Lampeter Township Police Department received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17.
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
New campaign aims to prevent adults from leaving children unattended while gambling at casinos
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the launch of a new awareness campaign aimed at stopping parents from leaving their children unattended while they gamble at casinos. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by the Board’s concern over the number of minors who are...
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman
UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
Harrisburg woman assaulted officer after being arrested for DUI, endangering child welfare
GOLDSBORO, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman was arrested on charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of two children after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police pulled over Danielle L. Watkins, 47, of Harrisburg, at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 28...
York County man arrested after allegedly assaulting 10-year-old son
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township police arrested an Etters man after he allegedly choked, pinned and suffocated his son. The boy's teen brother witnessed Desi Antwuan Elliott, 38, assault him, according to a criminal complaint. On Nov. 20 around 11:24 p.m. police received a report that Elliott had...
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
local21news.com
Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck after exiting business in Upper Allen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police say that they are investigating an incident where a person was hit by a car as they left a business. Officials say that the incident happened on Nov. 17 at around 5:35 p.m. in a parking lot on the 200 block of Cumberland Parkway.
abc27.com
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data were collected at 378 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
whio.com
Photos: Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof
Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof Police said that speed was a factor in the crash. (Tunkahannock Township Police Department)
skooknews.com
Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing
A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
Governor Wolf kicks off transition period for upcoming Shapiro administration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and his running mate Austin Davis stood alongside Governor Tom Wolf, as he passed the torch to the new administration. “His goal is to take the progress we’ve made over the past eight years and move the Commonwealth forward into grand,...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0