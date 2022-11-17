ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lampeter Township, PA

Big Frog 104

Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman

UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
READING, PA
local21news.com

Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian struck after exiting business in Upper Allen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police say that they are investigating an incident where a person was hit by a car as they left a business. Officials say that the incident happened on Nov. 17 at around 5:35 p.m. in a parking lot on the 200 block of Cumberland Parkway.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data were collected at 378 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing

A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
YORK COUNTY, PA
