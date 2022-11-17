Gretchen Whitmer Says She Has No Plans for Higher Office—Yet

Sarah Rice/Getty

Newly re-elected Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told The Associated Press in a Thursday interview that she “never had interest” in taking up office in D.C. despite speculation that she may pursue a presidential or congressional run soon. Whitmer said she’s instead focused on her position and her state for the next four years, but she didn’t shut down the possibility of running for federal office further down the track. “It’s just a practical decision. I just won reelection. This is the job that I want,” she told the AP. Whitmer said people have asked her about a congressional run and other federal positions, however, “anyone who’s familiar with my career” would remember “I’ve never been interested in going to DC. I love state government.”

Read it at Associated Press