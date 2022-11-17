ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

Daily 4

1-9-5-6

(one, nine, five, six)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.87

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.87)

Estimated jackpot: $141,000

Fantasy 5

10-19-29-32-38

(ten, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000

