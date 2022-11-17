CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
2-6-4
(two, six, four)
Daily 4
1-9-5-6
(one, nine, five, six)
Daily Derby
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.87
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.87)
Estimated jackpot: $141,000
Fantasy 5
10-19-29-32-38
(ten, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
