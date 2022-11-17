ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Midday” game were:

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

