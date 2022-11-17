ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Idaho Cash
07-34-36-39-41
(seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $52,600
Lucky For Life
13-14-22-23-30, Lucky Ball: 3
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-7-5
(nine, seven, five)
Pick 3 Night
7-7-9
(seven, seven, nine)
Pick 4 Day
1-4-5-7
(one, four, five, seven)
Pick 4 Night
1-8-4-9
(one, eight, four, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
Weekly Grand
01-02-03-27-32
(one, two, three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
