World Cup 2022 briefing: Mbappé and Messi step up on day three
Qatar’s controlling interests in football are not restricted to this World Cup, as the arrival of two major stars on the tournament stage will remind us. After all, Qatar Sports Investments owns Paris Saint-Germain, the club that feature Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in an all-star forward line.
Six former staff of Hong Kong newspaper plead guilty to conspiracy to commit collusion
HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Six former staff of Hong Kong's defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign forces in a closely watched national security case.
