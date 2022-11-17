ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Biden Administration Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Student Loan Debt Relief Program to Resume

By Annie Nova,CNBC, Dan Mangan,CNBC
 4 days ago
Don't Worry If You Didn't Get Your Student Debt Forgiveness Approval Yet—‘More Are Coming,' Education Secretary Says

Over the weekend, federal student loan borrowers who applied for President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness began receiving updates on their applications. Letters sent to borrowers via email let them know their forgiveness application had been approved and their servicer has also been notified. The letters state that borrowers have no...
South Carolina Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal by Former Trump White House Aide Mark Meadows to Block Grand Jury Subpoena

South Carolina's Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding his testimony. The Fulton County grand jury is conducting a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Mark McKenzie, USMNT Urged Congress to Enforce Gun Control

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mark McKenzie and the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team issued a challenge. Not to an opposing soccer team, but to Congress. In the wake of mass shootings in...
