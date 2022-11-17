Biden Administration Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Student Loan Debt Relief Program to Resume

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Don't Worry If You Didn't Get Your Student Debt Forgiveness Approval Yet—‘More Are Coming,' Education Secretary Says
Over the weekend, federal student loan borrowers who applied for President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness began receiving updates on their applications. Letters sent to borrowers via email let them know their forgiveness application had been approved and their servicer has also been notified. The letters state that borrowers have no...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
South Carolina Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal by Former Trump White House Aide Mark Meadows to Block Grand Jury Subpoena
South Carolina's Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding his testimony. The Fulton County grand jury is conducting a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Supreme Court Leaked Landmark Case Years Before Roe Was Overturned, Ex-Abortion Activist Says in New Report
A former anti-abortion leader claims he was told the outcome of a 2014 case weeks before it was announced publicly, according to a report published Saturday in The New York Times. The decision was a victory for conservatives, much like the Supreme Court's recent 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mark McKenzie, USMNT Urged Congress to Enforce Gun Control
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mark McKenzie and the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team issued a challenge. Not to an opposing soccer team, but to Congress. In the wake of mass shootings in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
For Retirement-System Changes Proposed in Congress Via ‘Secure 2.0,' December Is Do-Or-Die Time
Secure 2.0, as it's called, is intended to build on the changes to the U.S. retirement system that were ushered in by the 2019 Secure Act. If no action is taken before Congress adjourns in mid- to late December, the legislative process would need to start over in the next Congress.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
