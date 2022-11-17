Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Eater
Essential Truck Cuantos Tacos Gets Into the Breakfast Taco Game
Essential truck Cuantos Tacos got into the breakfast game this month. This means chef/owner Luis “Beto” Robledo’s meats such as suadero or carnitas paired with eggs. There are vegetarian options too, such as mushrooms, beans, and only eggs. The daytime menu started on Saturday, November 19, and will be available every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scope out the menu below.
Family-style Roast Chicken Restaurant to Open in Bee Cave
"Really, the whole mission behind Chicknic is helping busy families and locals to have a nourishing meal together.”
Eater
West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open
A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas. Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas
If you're not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.
KVUE
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
I visited the world-famous Franklin Barbecue where people wait in line for hours, and I'd go back for the brisket
An Insider reporter visiting Austin, Texas, tried some of the most popular menu items at the world-famous Franklin Barbecue.
Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals. Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Nido will offer a seated four-course meal...
KVUE
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hosts first inaugural Food & Wine Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is hosting its first annual Food & Wine Festival on Sunday. The resort will be throwing a culinary adventure for all attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind bites from each of Kalahari’s signature dining restaurants, sip on various beers, ciders and wines from Austin’s top brands, and enjoy a special appearance from Texas' own Michelin Star and Top Chef Alum, John Tesar.
SLAB BBQ & Beer is now open in Sunset Valley
SLAB BBQ & Beer opened a location in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. (Courtesy SLAB BBQ & Beer) SLAB BBQ & Beer opened in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. Slab is known for the McDowell, its rib sandwich, as well as El...
KTEN.com
Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin
Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
Eater
Where to Eat at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA)
The still small but mighty Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) really aims to embody the city it serves without seeming inauthentic. The terminal smells like barbecue, the walls are full of local artwork, and, often, there’s some twangy singer-songwriter strumming a guitar for departing and arriving travelers. And even better: there are plentiful local restaurants and shops.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
austinot.com
Christmas tree lighting Austin 2022 – 7 events & ceremonies near you
‘Tis the season to be jolly! The holiday season is here which means it’s time for everything bright, sparkly, and fun. Of course, kicking off the holiday season wouldn’t be complete with brilliant Christmas tree lighting events. And when it comes to Christmas tree lighting in Austin, you would never be disappointed.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
fox7austin.com
Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open
The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
fox7austin.com
Austin police provide update on Barton Springs murder
About three months ago, Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot in Barton Springs. The Austin Police Department and Campbell's family speak at a news conference.
