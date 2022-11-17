Read full article on original website
What a high gas tax means for Hoosiers
Indiana is set to have its highest gas tax yet. So what does this mean for Hoosiers at the pump?. The December gas use tax calculation released by the Indiana Department of Revenue says that the fuel tax is now greater than it was before 2022. With the average retail...
Indiana unemployment rate at 3% for October
Indiana’s unemployment rate in October stands at 3.0%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in October stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in September. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.3% for October, remaining above the national rate of...
What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana
Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana. The company announced on Facebook the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Lusher, Goshen, Plymouth and Warsaw on Lake Street, Fort Wayne and Marion. Employees were offered positions at...
St. Joseph, Elkhart Counties unemployment rates rise
The unemployment rate in both St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties rose in October. St. Joseph County’s rate jumped from, 2.5% to 3.2%. That’s higher than the statewide average of 3.0% and also higher than the same time frame last year. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate is up...
