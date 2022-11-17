ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Fire damages home in Upper Milford

U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
EMMAUS, PA
Skeleton-masked man robs credit union at gunpoint

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Employees of a credit union in Berks County endured a frightening ordeal Monday morning. A masked man robbed the Members First Federal Credit Union at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. in Cumru Township at gunpoint, according to the police. The holdup was reported at approximately 11:39 a.m.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot

Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
1-year-old baby dies after car crash in Reading

READING, Pa — A baby died after the car it was in crashed in Reading over the weekend, the city police said Monday. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at Centre Avenue and Oley street in the city's Centre Park neighborhood. RPD officers said they arrived on the...
READING, PA
Some Macungie residents concerned about access to Emmaus Public Library amid possible funding cut

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library. There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.
MACUNGIE, PA
UPDATE: Missing Allentown woman with dementia found safe, police said

UPDATE: Police said the woman has been found safe. Allentown Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 70-year-old woman with dementia. Mery Ventura-Degonzalez was last seen in the area of Pennsylvania Street and North 19th Street around 6 p.m. without a coat. Anyone who believes they may...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Windy weather knocks down trees

Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Alvernia University to hold turkey drive

READING, Pa. - Students and staff at Alvernia University will be handing out turkeys in Reading. The university will host its 35th annual Turkey Drive on Monday. Volunteers from Kennedy House and St. Margaret's School will be there to distribute turkeys. The event is sponsored by Jaindl Farms and Redner's...
READING, PA
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting

A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Eat, Sip, Shop: Nonprofit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
Operation Christmas Child in full swing in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - It's not stockings, but shoeboxes, that are being filled with care for the holiday season in our area. Operation Christmas Child is in full swing. Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Lehighton is one of the places collecting shoe boxes that are filled with goodies for kids of all ages, such as school supplies, toys, and even toiletries.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Review of write-in votes by Luzerne County election board underway

The Luzerne County Board of Elections began its review of write-in votes from the Nov. 8 election on Monday, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said. The board has about 1,700 write-in votes to review, as well as about 300 ballots that included over-votes, in which a voter selected more than one candidate, Williams said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

