Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Idaho Today: Pet Talk - Finding the right pet
Today in the studio we meet Big Ed who is ready to be adopted! Visit www.idahohumanesociety.org for more information.
KTVB
Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees. The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce...
Comments / 0