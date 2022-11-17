Junior League Thrift Shop’s Annual Holiday Boutique. The Junior League of Summit Thrift Shop is excited to announce its annual Holiday Boutique. The well-established event features a wide selection of new toys, new and gently used holiday clothing for everyone in the family, jewelry, accessories, and giftware, as well as holiday decor to make your homes festive! The Holiday Boutique is held in our shop at 37 Deforest Avenue, Summit, NJ, and begins on Saturday, November 26 (small business Saturday). The following week our hours will return to Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m – 1 pm.; and Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO