Sporting News

England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six

Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.
Sporting News

Eddie Jones linked with huge eight-year deal after England job

England head coach Eddie Jones is close to signing an eight-year deal with the United States after his current contract expires at the end of the Rugby World Cup. Reports in The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday say USA Rugby are hoping to recruit the Australian until the 2031 World Cup on home soil. This is despite filing for bankruptcy only two years ago. They have also failed to reach the upcoming World Cup in France after drawing with Portugal on Friday in the in the last match of the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai.
Sporting News

NRL Magic Round 2023: Dates, draw, schedule, venue, tickets, how to watch

Magic Round returns as part of the 2023 NRL season, with 16 teams to face off at the same stadium in an action-packed weekend of footy. The Sporting News takes a look at all the key details for next year's event. When is NRL Magic Round 2023?. Next year's Magic...
Sporting News

Ronaldo and Messi face-off in game of chess in Louis Vuitton's latest campaign

The world’s richest luxury fashion brand becomes the unlikely bridge between two of soccer’s most high-profile rivals. Perhaps it's the impeccable fashion offerings or just simply the chance to go head-on with one another; Louis Vuitton somehow convinced Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to star together in its latest advertising campaign.

