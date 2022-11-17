England head coach Eddie Jones is close to signing an eight-year deal with the United States after his current contract expires at the end of the Rugby World Cup. Reports in The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday say USA Rugby are hoping to recruit the Australian until the 2031 World Cup on home soil. This is despite filing for bankruptcy only two years ago. They have also failed to reach the upcoming World Cup in France after drawing with Portugal on Friday in the in the last match of the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO