Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
WBBL|08 Finals: When is it, how to watch, schedule, TV channel, live stream, tickets
The Women's Big Bash season is coming to a close, with the finals series set to begin on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sydney Sixers have already secured a spot in the final after finishing in first place on the WBBL|08 ladder, with three other teams vying for a spot against them.
Sporting News
Jude Bellingham evokes Paul Gascoigne for England vs. Iran to prove he can be missing piece at World Cup 2022
Speaking to BBC Sport prior to England's 2022 World Cup opener against Iran, it was put to Jude Bellingham that he was yet to score an international goal. The 19-year-old midfielder has become an increasingly dominant force for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 10 goals in 22 games this season, a tally that includes four in five Champions League outings.
Sporting News
England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six
Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
Sporting News
Why no Giovanni Reyna vs Wales? USA coach Gregg Berhalter explains why Jordan Morris was the choice
According to the game clock on display, there barely was any soccer left to play when Jordan Morris replaced Tim Weah in the opening game for the United States men’s national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 90 minutes of regulation were close to expiring, with only...
Australia v England: third one-day international – live
Over-by-over report: Can Australia inflict a clean sweep on England in the final match of the series at the MCG? Find out with Geoff Lemon
Sporting News
USA World Cup group scenarios: What does the USMNT need to qualify for 2022 Round of 16 knockouts
The expectations are clear for Gregg Berhalter and the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: anything less than knockout stage qualification is a failure. In the modern format of the FIFA World Cup, the United States has been eliminated in the group stage three times since 1990, while qualifying for the knockout stage three times as well.
Sporting News
Eddie Jones linked with huge eight-year deal after England job
England head coach Eddie Jones is close to signing an eight-year deal with the United States after his current contract expires at the end of the Rugby World Cup. Reports in The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday say USA Rugby are hoping to recruit the Australian until the 2031 World Cup on home soil. This is despite filing for bankruptcy only two years ago. They have also failed to reach the upcoming World Cup in France after drawing with Portugal on Friday in the in the last match of the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai.
Sporting News
USA vs Wales live: World Cup score, highlights, result from kickoff of the 2022 Group B match as Pulisic, Bale start
The wait for both teams is over. For one, it's been eight agonizing years after disappointment in a small Caribbean island led to missing out on the 2018 World Cup. For the other, eight years sounds like a dream after ending a 64-year drought. The match between the USA men's...
Sporting News
NRL Magic Round 2023: Dates, draw, schedule, venue, tickets, how to watch
Magic Round returns as part of the 2023 NRL season, with 16 teams to face off at the same stadium in an action-packed weekend of footy. The Sporting News takes a look at all the key details for next year's event. When is NRL Magic Round 2023?. Next year's Magic...
Sporting News
'I get a massive kick out of it.' AFLW and Melbourne star Kate Hore's excitement about the future of the women's competition
Melbourne and AFLW star Kate Hore says she is excited about the growth of the game. Since its inception back in 2017, the competition has quickly expanded from eight teams to 18 in Season Seven. Aside from the increase in clubs, statistically the standard of the contest has continued to...
Sporting News
Ronaldo and Messi face-off in game of chess in Louis Vuitton's latest campaign
The world’s richest luxury fashion brand becomes the unlikely bridge between two of soccer’s most high-profile rivals. Perhaps it's the impeccable fashion offerings or just simply the chance to go head-on with one another; Louis Vuitton somehow convinced Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to star together in its latest advertising campaign.
Sporting News
How many byes does each NRL team get? How the Dolphins have affected the 2023 NRL draw
A brand new season of the NRL will kick off in March 2023, with a number of key changes being made to the draw. The inclusion of newcomers the Dolphins means that next season will feature an extra round, and consequently, an additional bye for every team. Ahead of the...
Sporting News
Offside rule in soccer, explained: The simple definition and how referees still manage to get it wrong
Soccer, otherwise known as football, is a pretty simple sport. Eleven players on each team who, aside from the goalkeeper, can't touch the ball with their hands and must put the ball in the back of the net more times than the other team. There is, however, one rule that...
Comments / 0