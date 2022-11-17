Read full article on original website
St. Pete doctors say local RSV cases are declining
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As hospitals in other states sound the alarm on rising RSV cases, doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital say they are actually seeing a decrease in cases. Dr. Juan Dumois said normally, RSV cases don’t start popping up until October. This year,...
Manatees huddle together at TECO viewing center as weather gets chilly
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — As the weather progressively got colder over the weekend, the manatee population is looking for warmer waters. This means if you took a trip to somewhere like the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, you would have probably seen a large group of hundreds of sea cows huddled together.
Miles for Moffitt raises $1.4M this year for cancer research
TAMPA, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay team got active this weekend at the 17th annual Miles for Moffitt event in Downtown Tampa. The event raised a whopping $1.4 million this year for cancer research, which is more than the $1.2 million raised in 2021. The fundraising event had...
Hillsborough County crews tackle mosquito population after Nicole blew through
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Mosquito control crews are cutting the mosquito population in Hillsborough County from the sky. On Friday afternoon, the county's helicopter was in the Ruskin area spraying larvae. "It’s called breaking the cycle. If we can keep the population, as bad as it sounds, in the...
10NEWS
Hernando County suspends dog operations service due to virus
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After consulting with University of Florida experts, dog operations in Hernando County will be suspended starting Saturday due to canine pneumovirus, according to a news release. Suspended services will include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. The county says pneumovirus is generally not fatal...
Hillsborough County firefighter becomes first to earn U.S. citizenship while in training
TAMPA, Fla. — Training to be a firefighter is difficult, so imagine doing that and studying to become an American citizen at the same time. A new firefighter with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue did exactly that – fulfilling some of his lifelong dreams. HCFR says firefighter Anthony Torres...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox13news.com
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
Hillsborough County makes $100,000 payment overnight to medical supply company
When Gary Anzulewicz called Better Call Behnken for help, he was fearful he couldn't continue delivering oxygen and other medical supplies to low-income residents who need it.
HCSO: School-based threats will now be investigated by newly formed 'STAR squad'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a newly formed squad was created to help investigate school-based threats. The agency said in a news release that "the School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad was formed to address the need for a comprehensive response to school-based threats."
1 case of West Nile virus found in Sarasota County, health officials say
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has identified a human case of West Nile virus within the area, health officials announced Tuesday. The case was initially reported in late September with the person experiencing symptoms of the virus. Although most people do not...
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
‘I’m lucky to be alive:’ Victims of traffic crashes urge people to slow down on World Day of Remembrance
Concerned community members walked along Gulf Boulevard Sunday with one message: slow down.
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
Family escapes house fire in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue crews worked to put out a blaze Monday morning at a two-story home in South Tampa. The two-alarm fire broke out on Laurel Road off of Leona Street in the Westshore area. A couple and their son awoke to the fire just after...
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
HART CEO says she welcomes call for outside investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority Board of Directors has voted to hold a special meeting sometime next week to talk about a potential investigation into recent issues at HART and decisions made by HART CEO Adelee Le Grand. Le Grand fired several top managers in...
hernandosun.com
Brooksville council tables Southern Hills rezoning request
Members of the Brooksville City Council put off its decision to rezone a parcel of land near the Southern Hills and Cascade communities until residents meet with developers and their representatives. The rezoning request had its first reading in the Council during the panel’s regular meeting on Nov. 7.
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
