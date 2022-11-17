ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Brad White Has High Praise For UGA QB Stetson Bennett

By Hunter Shelton
 4 days ago

When going down the list of all the issues that No. 1 Georgia can present a team, quarterback play probably doesn't rank too high.

That's not the case for Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White. He see's UGA QB Stetson Bennett as a real underrated threat:

“Bennett is playing at an extremely high level right now. Surprised he doesn’t have some Heisman buzz. He is playing at that type of level,” White said on Wednesday. “He does not get the credit he deserves. He can create with arm and legs. He’s smart checking out of plays in certain looks. In real command back there.”

The senior has racked up 21 touchdowns for the Dawgs this season, 14 through the air and seven on the feet. He's thrown for at least 250 yards in nine of 10 games while tossing just five interceptions on 329 attempts.

“He’s the best QB, probably, we've faced all year,” White said. “No disrespect to anyone else we've seen with his command; Hendon Hooker’s playing at an extremely high level; it’s just a testament to how well he's playing.”

Bennett's stats don't quite matchup to Hooker's, but that's due to the style of offense the Volunteers run compared to Georgia. It's clear that Bennett has taken that next step in his game, evolving the Bulldogs' offense that was already just fine a season ago when his play was barely above average.

Of course, it helps when you have weapons such as Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Ladd McConkey.

“This is as good of a group of tight ends as you’re going to find in college football,” White said. “Everybody sees the ability they have in the passing game. Everybody sees the different things that Bowers can do—catch bubble screens, take fly sweeps. But they’re also very good blockers who can move guys off the ball. With Bowers, Washington, (Oscar) Delp, and (Arik) Gilbert, any of those four could be a starter for anybody in the country. Bennett isn’t afraid to throw it up and away and let them go get it.”

Where White really finds value in Bennett is his experience. He's played across four separate seasons, combating against SEC competition week-in, week-out. Iron sharpens iron. So much so that the Kentucky DC is throwing out legendary comparisons.

“Back at my time in Indy, when you faced (Aaron) Rogers, Brady, (Drew) Brees, that’s what makes those guys so special is their mind, they’ve seen so much,” White said. “Stetson has seen everything, and he’s able to process through it and put it in the right spot. That’s the challenge. We’ve got to try and give him something he hasn’t seen, but he’s probably seen everything over the past three years.”

High praise for an improving quarterback that's looking to defeat UK once again this Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

