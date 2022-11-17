Gov. Cox thanks Utahns for prevention efforts, leading to drastic drop in human caused fires in 2022

UTAH — Governor Spencer Cox released a video thanking the public for their efforts in practicing fire sense helping to reduce human-caused fires. Utah went from over 830 human-caused fires in 2020 to 450 in 2022, showing the importance of practicing common sense ideas such as ensuring a campfire is put out completely or not driving over dry foliage that could ignite from the heat of the exhaust of a vehicle.

Many fires are started by accidents such as trailer chains unknowingly dragging on the road while driving or a gunshot while out shooting targets. The extreme drought experienced across the state also adds to the risk of a completely unintentional spark turning into a wildfire, scorching hundreds or even thousands of acres. According to Utah Fire Sense, nearly 70% of wildfires in the state could be prevented just by the public being more mindful of their impact.

Currently, there are no active fires in Utah. Still, numerous prescribed burns are ongoing to reduce the risk of fire in areas such as the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Fishlake National Forest. Much of the effort involves multiagency, businesses, and local government collaboration. Before the start of the ski season, prescribed burns were carried out across Summit County, including at both Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort.

For an updated list of wildfires in the state and other information, see the Utah Fire Info website .

