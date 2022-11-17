Read full article on original website
Trump investigation proves Garland running a Biden 'protection racket': Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett sounded off Friday after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a dual-front Trump special counsel investigation.
2024 Watch: Cruz says he's running for Senate re-election but doesn't rule out presidential run
He’s repeatedly flirted with making another run for the White House, but Ted Cruz said on Saturday that he’s running for re-election to the Senate in 2024.
Mayorkas impeachment push likely to stall in narrowly-divided House, Democrat Senate
The Republican push to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces obstacles with Congress divided between the GOP and Democrats.
NH Gov. Chris Sununu says Republicans need to stop backing 'crazy, unelectable candidates' in GOP primaries
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told the Republican Party that "candidate quality matters" and to stop supporting "unelectable" candidates in GOP primaries.
Top Biden admin official 'looked at me and lied' about the border, says Rep. Chip Roy
Rep. Chip Roy reacts to a surge of migrants at the border after DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed that the administration has "operational control" of the border.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a Georgia judge in tax evasion case.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell lashed out Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for pledging to block them from serving on House committees next Congress.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Dog filleted, skinned three miles from brutal Idaho college murders weeks before: report
Moscow, Idaho, dog found filleted like a fish weeks weeks before four college students were knifed to death in a rented home near campus in a shocking quadruple homicide.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
CBS News verifies Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop two years after dismissing it
CBS News became the latest corporate media organization to confirm the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s scandal-plagued laptop, a far cry from the network’s previous reporting.
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
Illinois head coach blasts refs after loss to No. 3 Michigan
No. 3 Michigan avoided an upset at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini, but Illinois head coach Bret Bielema thinks Michigan got some help from the refs.
