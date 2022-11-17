Read full article on original website
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a Georgia judge in tax evasion case.
UVA shooting timeline: Michael Hollins' dad says Christopher Darnell Jones 'shot up' bus of ex-teammates
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed three former football teammates, while wounding two others, on a bus while returning from class field trip.
Ecuador got screwed out of a goal at the World Cup and Twitter thinks FIFA rigged it
Soccer fans bore witness to the first bad call of the World Cup 2022, and are calling out FIFA for rigging the event based on how horribly Ecuador was screwed over. Has the World Cup actually started if we haven’t seen a bad call that makes everyone on Earth question FIFA?
Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle
The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.
The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame
For more about the 2022 World Cup, sign up here for The Great Game, a newsletter about how soccer explains the world. Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the
Where To Watch Qatar v Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Qatar and Ecuador kick off the FIFA World Cup 2022 and here you can find when the game kicks off and where you can watch it.
Pelosi attack: woman claiming to be suspect David DePape's stepdaughter says he was abusive
A woman claiming to be the stepdaughter of suspected Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he was abusive toward her and her siblings, but he tried to be 'a good person.'
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Ron DeSantis finally responds to attacks from Trump, media: 'Check out the scoreboard'
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to attacks from former President Donald Trump and the media on Tuesday. Trump made a flurry of attacks against DeSantis in the days surrounding Election Day, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" and claiming to be responsible for his success in Florida. DeSantis, Trump's most credible rival for a presidential run in 2024, remained silent on the issue until responding to questions on the topic at a Tuesday press conference.
Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway makes distasteful rape comment during special Warriors broadcast
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway apologizes after making a very distasteful rape comment while discussing a play during the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs game.
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
TUCKER CARLSON: This lie could get millions of Americans killed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to false reports Russian missiles hit Poland and gives his take on the FTX meltdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
California professor erupts on 'Christian,' 'White men' on PBS: They will cause a 'civil war'
Professor Barbara F. Walter told PBS anchor Hari Sreenivasan that "Christian," "White men" would be the ones to instigate another civil war in America.
