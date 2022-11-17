ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Atlantic City Expressway Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle.

Expressway tolls are going up by 3% from year to year, said Kimberly Testa, a spokeswoman with the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Tolls for the average Expressway trip will go from $2.44 to $2.53, Testa said.

SJTA officials cited inflation and increased expenses as reasons for the toll increase.

The new toll rates are lower for E-ZPass users or drivers enrolled in the Expressway’s frequent user plan. Those rates increased nine cents to $2.91 from $2.82 at the Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas.

Tolls at Pleasantville, Route 9, Mays Landing, Winslow and Hammonton and Pomona-AC airport will increase to $1.35 from $1.30 for cash customers and tolls at the Williamstown and the Berlin-Cross Keys exits will go to 70 cents, up from 65 cents.

E-ZPass tolls will go up from 88 cents to 92 cents at Exit 5 for Route 9 and increase from 78 cents to 81 cents at Pomona and Mays Landing.

For this year's Expressway toll schedule, click here.

In a separate development on Wednesday, the Delaware River Port Authority introduced a 2023 budget that avoids toll increases at its four bridges for the twelfth year in a row. That budget is expected to be finalized next month.

The authority runs the Walt Whitman, Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges.

Johnnie May Whichard
3d ago

Tolls went up last year, now this year again, just for the same thing over and over again, there’s no incentive, or improvement, for people who use it, or those who don’t want to pay for the service.

Guest
3d ago

Are you kidding me?????We are making less and paying more for everything!!!We need a change! This is ridiculous

sjbb
4d ago

Of course the Murphy way ! Tolls, taxes an crime keeps going up !

