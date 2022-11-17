Read full article on original website
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Group hurls anti-Asian remarks at NYC straphangers, police say
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a shuttle train in Manhattan Saturday night, police said. A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were riding the shuttle from Grand Central Station to Times Square at around 8 p.m. when the suspects demanded their seats, according to […]
New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges New York City mom's subway concerns under Hochul
1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones mocked Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu on Thursday for a tweet about subway safety in New York City.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle
NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.
Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey
The Bergen County Sherriff says another hiker spotted Hector Zamorano's remains on Saturday morning about an hour's walk from the area's main entrance in Mahwah.
DA Bragg won't prosecute nurse accused of killing husband
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says he will not prosecute an Upper West Side nurse in the murder of her husband.Tracy McCarter was arrested in March of 2020, accused of fatally stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife.READ MORE: Protesters rally for Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering husband, ask Manhattan DA to drop all chargesSupporters called for those charges to be dropped, saying McCarter is a victim of domestic violence and was defending herself.After a review of the evidence, Bragg says he found reasonable doubt to support a second-degree murder conviction.
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy rips New York Times for claiming he 'did not provide answers' for story
The New York Times reported that Barstool's Dave Portnoy wouldn’t answer questions, so he shared a conversation asking for a face-to-face meeting with the reporter.
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
Retro Fitness member seriously hurt in fall onto weights left on floor, lawsuit says
A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of Retro Fitness, claiming she fell off a machine while exercising and landed on weights left on the floor by another gym user. Aysun Kahraman, 51, of North Arlington, says in court papers she was seriously hurt when she fell...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Jersey City: To lock in reduced pandemic rents and be near Central Park
When monthly rents in New York City dipped during the pandemic, Shaun Rowan and husband Miguel Rowan longed to be near Central Park. They found what they were looking for—more room and private outdoor space—in South Harlem. Here’s their story. I was born in London and moved...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia - who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits
FREEHOLD, NJ – Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced today that the death of 56-year-old Jerry Wolkowitz on May 1, 2018 was racially motivated. According to Santiago, Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville attacked and murdered Wolkowitz simply because he was white. Hubbard was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, bias intimidation, eluding and theft. It is not known whether or not Hubbard knew Wolkowitz was Jewish at the time of the attack. According to police, at around 7:15 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Freehold Township Police Department police officers responded to the Chesterfield The post Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
