ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Group hurls anti-Asian remarks at NYC straphangers, police say

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a shuttle train in Manhattan Saturday night, police said. A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were riding the shuttle from Grand Central Station to Times Square at around 8 p.m. when the suspects demanded their seats, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

DA Bragg won't prosecute nurse accused of killing husband

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says he will not prosecute an Upper West Side nurse in the murder of her husband.Tracy McCarter was arrested in March of 2020, accused of fatally stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife.READ MORE: Protesters rally for Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering husband, ask Manhattan DA to drop all chargesSupporters called for those charges to be dropped, saying McCarter is a victim of domestic violence and was defending herself.After a review of the evidence, Bragg says he found reasonable doubt to support a second-degree murder conviction.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits

FREEHOLD, NJ – Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced today that the death of 56-year-old Jerry Wolkowitz on May 1, 2018 was racially motivated. According to Santiago, Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville attacked and murdered Wolkowitz simply because he was white. Hubbard was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, bias intimidation, eluding and theft. It is not known whether or not Hubbard knew Wolkowitz was Jewish at the time of the attack. According to police, at around 7:15 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Freehold Township Police Department police officers responded to the Chesterfield The post Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Fox News

Fox News

868K+
Followers
5K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy