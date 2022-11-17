Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: US team members sing national anthem before match vs. Wales
The U.S. men's soccer team joined together to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the start of their World Cup match Monday against Wales.
World Cup could be targeted by Iran: reports
An Israeli Military Intelligence Major said Iran will target the World Cup in Qatar as tensions build over protests from the death of a woman in September.
World Cup 2022: Tim Weah starts scoring for US but Americans cannot hold off Wales
The U.S. men's soccer team started off their World Cup match against Wales hot but it didn't end that way as the two squads came to a draw.
Fans gather in Richmond to celebrate U.S. men's team World Cup game
Fans of U.S. Men's Soccer celebrated the return of their team to the World Cup stage as they played to a 1-1 draw. It was the team's first World Cup game since the 2014 competition.
Fox Corp's Lachlan Murdoch unveils new Fox Sports Plaza at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar
Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch officially opened the FOX Sports Plaza at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Cowboys beat Vikings so bad CBS cuts broadcast to different game before final whistle
The Dallas Cowboys were beating the Minnesota Vikings so bad that CBS switched the broadcast midway through the third quarter to a different game.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Odell Beckham Jr. recruited by Cowboys after comment on blowout win
After the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, Odell Beckham Jr., who is on the team's radar to sign as a free agent, commented on the performance. Some Cowboys answered.
Georgia county officials mistakenly declared winner of council race before all votes counted
Uncounted votes found on a memory card have changed a local election in Cobb County, Georgia. The updated results will be re-certified on Friday.
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Elon Musk pokes fun at CBS' short-lived Twitter hiatus after network resumes tweeting less than 48 hours later
Elon Musk responded to CBS' return to Twitter, which comes less than 48 hours after the network announced it suspended usage over concerns with his management.
AMAs 2022 red carpet: Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards
Wayne Brady hosts star-studded American Music Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder performs.
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson sent to the hospital following car crash week before sentencing hearing
Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending someone on a Nashville highway, Fox News Digital can confirm. The couple is awaiting sentencing.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
