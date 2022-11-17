Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: US team members sing national anthem before match vs. Wales
The U.S. men's soccer team joined together to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the start of their World Cup match Monday against Wales.
World Cup could be targeted by Iran: reports
An Israeli Military Intelligence Major said Iran will target the World Cup in Qatar as tensions build over protests from the death of a woman in September.
World Cup 2022: Tim Weah starts scoring for US but Americans cannot hold off Wales
The U.S. men's soccer team started off their World Cup match against Wales hot but it didn't end that way as the two squads came to a draw.
Iran's World Cup soccer team refused to sing the national anthem before their game to show solidarity with protesters fighting the regime back home
"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," an Iranian player said before the game.
Robbie Williams stands by decision to perform in Qatar for the World Cup despite backlash
Singer Robbie Williams is responding to backlash he has received for choosing to perform at the World Cup in Qatar amid growing concerns over human rights violations.
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Cowboys beat Vikings so bad CBS cuts broadcast to different game before final whistle
The Dallas Cowboys were beating the Minnesota Vikings so bad that CBS switched the broadcast midway through the third quarter to a different game.
Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on
Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
Odell Beckham Jr. recruited by Cowboys after comment on blowout win
After the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, Odell Beckham Jr., who is on the team's radar to sign as a free agent, commented on the performance. Some Cowboys answered.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.
Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Georgia county officials mistakenly declared winner of council race before all votes counted
Uncounted votes found on a memory card have changed a local election in Cobb County, Georgia. The updated results will be re-certified on Friday.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Illinois head coach blasts refs after loss to No. 3 Michigan
No. 3 Michigan avoided an upset at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini, but Illinois head coach Bret Bielema thinks Michigan got some help from the refs.
Elon Musk pokes fun at CBS' short-lived Twitter hiatus after network resumes tweeting less than 48 hours later
Elon Musk responded to CBS' return to Twitter, which comes less than 48 hours after the network announced it suspended usage over concerns with his management.
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
