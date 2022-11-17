Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: US team members sing national anthem before match vs. Wales
The U.S. men's soccer team joined together to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the start of their World Cup match Monday against Wales.
World Cup 2022: Tim Weah starts scoring for US but Americans cannot hold off Wales
The U.S. men's soccer team started off their World Cup match against Wales hot but it didn't end that way as the two squads came to a draw.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah's first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations
Cowboys beat Vikings so bad CBS cuts broadcast to different game before final whistle
The Dallas Cowboys were beating the Minnesota Vikings so bad that CBS switched the broadcast midway through the third quarter to a different game.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Georgia county officials mistakenly declared winner of council race before all votes counted
Uncounted votes found on a memory card have changed a local election in Cobb County, Georgia. The updated results will be re-certified on Friday.
Odell Beckham Jr. recruited by Cowboys after comment on blowout win
After the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, Odell Beckham Jr., who is on the team's radar to sign as a free agent, commented on the performance. Some Cowboys answered.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Illinois head coach blasts refs after loss to No. 3 Michigan
No. 3 Michigan avoided an upset at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini, but Illinois head coach Bret Bielema thinks Michigan got some help from the refs.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson sent to the hospital following car crash week before sentencing hearing
Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending someone on a Nashville highway, Fox News Digital can confirm. The couple is awaiting sentencing.
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say
Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Elon Musk pokes fun at CBS' short-lived Twitter hiatus after network resumes tweeting less than 48 hours later
Elon Musk responded to CBS' return to Twitter, which comes less than 48 hours after the network announced it suspended usage over concerns with his management.
