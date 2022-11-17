Georgia woman faces murder charges months after child overdoses on fentanyl

A North Georgia woman was recently arrested on murder charges after a child in her care overdosed on fentanyl earlier this year, according to Bartow County court records.

Jennifer Jones, 41, of Cartersville, is accused of having a “trafficking amount,” or 29 grams, of fentanyl in her home, which Bartow County Sheriff’s Office investigators said led to a boy’s death March 16.

The sheriff’s office did not return a request for information, so it is not clear what the relationship was between Jones and the boy or how old he was.

She was arrested Nov. 2 and faces charges of felony murder, second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and trafficking illegal drugs, according to Bartow online jail records.

