Foot found at Yellowstone identified
Authorities have brought some closure to a shocking discovery that made national headlines over the summer. The owner of the severed foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring has been identified.
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Ex-husband of California mom of two found dead charged with murder
The former husband of a California woman found dead near Los Angeles has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Driver in wrong-way Whittier crash released hours after arrest for allegedly slamming into sheriff's recruits
California police officials have released the wrong-way driver accused of plowing his SUV into a group of police recruits and staff earlier this week, citing the "extreme complexity" of the ongoing case.
WATCH: Catalytic converter thieves pull up in Lamborghini in California
Video released by the Torrance Police Department in California shows four suspected thieves exiting a Lamborghini and stealing the catalytic converter off a parked van.
Video shows moments before California police recruits hit by car
A video has emerged showing the seconds before a group of recruits from the Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy were struck by a vehicle, leaving 25 injured.
What we know about the California driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. Earlier on Wednesday, a wrong-way driver in a Honda...
Jay Leno reveals burns from fire, released from hospital
Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center Monday after suffering third-degree burns to his face following a fire in his Burbank garage one week ago.
Former California high school football coach sentenced to 9 years for placing camera in girls' locker room
David Riden, a former assistant football coach at Los Osos High School, was sentenced to nine years in prison for secretly photographing minors in a locker room.
Denise Richards and husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Actor Denise Richards was unharmed after shots were fired in a road rage incident Monday, a representative said. Richards was heading to a film and TV studio in a pickup truck with her husband, Aaron, who had slowed as they looked for street parking when a passing motorist opened fire.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Jay Leno 'sprayed with gas' when steam car ignited at Burbank garage, fire officials responded to emergency
Jay Leno was sprayed with gasoline which erupted into a fire while working on a steam car at his garage in Los Angeles. Fire officials transported him to a burn center.
Jury in Danny Masterson rape trial says it’s deadlocked
The jury in "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson's rape trial told the judge in the case Friday it is deadlocked. Deliberations will resume Nov. 28.
Jay Leno's doctor gives update after he suffered 'serious burns' in gasoline fire
Jay Leno's doctor gave an update after the comedian suffered "serious burns" from a gasoline fire. Leno told Fox News Digital that he expects to be recovered after "a week or two."
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
