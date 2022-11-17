ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden's granddaughter turned to iconic American label Ralph Lauren to design her custom wedding dress Naomi Biden opted for a timeless bridal look — and heritage American brand — for her White House wedding to Peter Neal. The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The design features hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing...
Naomi Biden, Granddaughter of Joe Biden, Marries Peter Neal in White House Wedding That's a Historic First

The couple exchanged vows on the White House's South Lawn Saturday morning, more than a year after getting engaged; the bride was walked down the aisle by both her father and her mother Naomi Biden and Peter Neal tied the knot Saturday morning in a long-anticipated White House wedding, the first in nearly a decade — and the first-ever for a grandchild of a sitting president. The couple were wed in a private ceremony on the South Lawn, attended by Naomi's grandparents, President Joe Biden and first lady...
Joe Biden Pardons Turkeys Named 'Chocolate' and 'Chip' in Annual White House Tradition

The national Thanksgiving turkeys were offered a presidential pardon on Monday, in what has become an annual tradition at the White House In an annual pre-holiday tradition, President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned a pair of lucky birds during the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. In a ceremony on the South Lawn, Biden celebrated the 75th anniversary of the presentation, saying that the two birds — named Chocolate and Chip, a nod to the president's favorite flavor of ice cream — would get a free pass due to their being "productive members of society." Noting...
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
