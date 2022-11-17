Read full article on original website
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
MLB Rumors: Mariners Interested In Trading For Yankees Star
The New York Yankees figure to be a big buyer this Major League Baseball offseason, whether it be by re-signing Aaron Judge or landing another marquee free agent. But is there a chance the defending American League East champions do some selling as well?. A potential candidate to be moved...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander On Red Sox Rival’s Radar
One way or the other, it sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander takes his talents to New York this Major League Baseball offseason. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Verlander last week held a Zoom meeting with the Mets, who reportedly are a “prominent possibility” of a landing spot for the star-right hander if Jacob deGrom leaves Queens. But as the longtime MLB insider explained in a column published Sunday, the Mets hardly are the only big-market ballclub interested in Verlander.
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: These Teams Are Favorites To Sign Wideout
It sure sounds like a return to the NFC East is on the horizon for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has been a free agent since the turn of the new NFL year, which kicked off roughly a month after the veteran wide receiver tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win. A slew of teams have been linked to the 30-year-old over the past few months, but it appears the OBJ sweepstakes have been narrowed down to two teams.
Seven Non-Tendered Players Red Sox Could Target In MLB Free Agency
The Major League Baseball free agent market became a little deeper last Friday night when several notable arbitration-eligible players were not tendered contracts by their respective teams. Those players now can sign with any organization, including the non-tendering team, and a few names might catch the Red Sox’s eye, for...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Rival ‘Checked In’ On Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom remains a top priority of the New York Mets, but their crosstown rival reportedly is kicking the tires on the free-agent pitcher, as well. The New York Yankees have checked in on deGrom while requesting medical information, per SNY’s MLB insider Andy Martino, citing sources. Martino clarified that it does not mean the Yankees have decided to pursue deGrom while stating teams request medicals on free agents “all the time” before determining their level of interest.
Alex Reyes was not Tendered a Contract by the St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals’ official website reports that the St. Louis Cardinals elected not to tender Alex Reyes a contract for next season. Reyes was once considered one of the game’s best prospects. Unfortunately, one ability he didn’t always have was availability. Reyes won’t have trouble finding a team...
Celtics Wrap: Bulls Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak
The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 121-107, at United Center on Monday night. The Celtics dropped to 13-4 on the year, while the Bulls improved to 7-10. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Is there something wonky about the lighting...
What Tyrese Maxey’s Injury Update Means For 76ers, Celtics
The Philadelphia 76ers were dealt their latest blow amid their 2022-23 campaign, not even 20 games in. Veteran guard Tyrese Maxey became the latest 76ers injury concern after suffering a left foot injury which sidelined him for the remainder of the second half of Friday’s 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. While playing just 21 minutes in the matchup, Maxey still finished contributing 24 points along with four rebounds and five assists. However, the latest update isn’t encouraging.
