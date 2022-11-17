ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Executive Says Miami Heat And Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Gordon Hayward

By Lee Tran
 4 days ago

The Heat and the Mavericks could potentially make a move for Gordon Hayward.

Gordon Hayward may no longer be the All-Star level player he once was with the Utah Jazz, but he is still a versatile wing that can do a little bit of everything on the basketball court. Gordon Hayward has averaged 17.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 4.1 APG this season while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc this year for the Charlotte Hornets.

There is no doubt that Gordon Hayward's versatile skill set means that he can be a good fit for many teams, and it seems as though some teams could consider making a move for him in the future. A recent report from Sean Deveney of Heavy revealed that the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks are teams that could potentially trade for Hayward.

“Hayward (currently out with a shoulder injury) is a gamble because it’s been five years since he was actually healthy,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But he’s only got one year after this one (at $31.5 million) and there are teams that probably need to take a gamble if they’re going to win a title—Dallas is one, and Miami... He has some versatility to his game. But again, can he stay on the floor? Is he worth the risk?

There is no doubt that these two teams would improve with Gordon Hayward's addition. Obviously, he could be a difference-maker for the Miami Heat if he stays healthy, as they are clearly a piece away from being a Finals team based on last season. The Dallas Mavericks clearly need a player that can help on both ends of the floor next to Luka Doncic. It is easy to see why the two teams would target Hayward.

It remains to be seen if the Charlotte Hornets end up trading Gordon Hayward. He is definitely a valuable player, but perhaps the team will end up trying to bottom out so they can get a shot at Victor Wembanyama.

The Miami Heat Also Have Other Trade Options

The Miami Heat are a team that is likely desperate to add a difference-maker, as they are likely trying to win while Jimmy Butler is still playing at a high level. Though obviously trading for Gordon Hayward is a possibility, a previous report suggested that they could target a different forward in Julius Randle .

Miami is probably the big team that will be looking for a power forward and he would at least be interesting there with Bam (Adebayo) and Jimmy Butler. They’d have to make up for him on the defensive end, but they are good at scheming that way and they’ve been really bad on the offensive end. The Knicks would have to take back (Duncan) Robinson and a couple of their young guys like (Omer) Yurtseven and (Nikola Jovic), something like that. The Knicks would have to trust Obi (Toppin) to take that spot, too. You could make it work but it might not be the best thing for either side, really,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

Julius Randle is obviously a solid player, and his offense would definitely help the Miami Heat. Though he has shown that he can't be a No. 1 option, he would be elite as a No. 3 scoring option behind Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

It remains to be seen which player the Miami Heat end up trading for. Either way, it is clear that the team is trying to improve to be more competitive, and we'll see how they decide to achieve that goal.

